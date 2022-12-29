Entertainment

Marvel's Stan Lee documentary to hit Disney+ Hotstar in 2023

Written by Isha Sharma Dec 29, 2022, 11:28 am 2 min read

A documentary on the life of Marvel legend Stan Lee will debut on Disney+ Hotstar in 2023

Rejoice, Marvel nerds! A documentary on the life of bonafide maverick and legendary comic illustrator Stan Lee is finally coming to life! It is all set to debut on Disney+ Hotstar in 2023. Marvel confirmed on Wednesday (December 28) with a special 25-second-long video on the occasion of Lee's 100th birth anniversary. The release date is yet to be announced. Here's more.

Writer, editor, publisher, and producer, Lee enjoys a towering reputation for creating several beloved superhero characters such as Spider-Man, the X-Men, Iron Man, Ant-Man, the Wasp, the Fantastic Four, Black Panther, Daredevil, Doctor Strange, Black Widow, among several others.

Most of these were created in collaboration with co-writers Jack Kirby and Steve Ditko.

Famously, Lee also had cameo appearances in several Marvel movies.

'100 days of dreaming, 100 years of Stan Lee'

Marvel made the news official via its Twitter account on Wednesday. The 25-second-long video features a swift montage of Stan Lee's several guest appearances and cameos in Marvel films, along with stunning illustrative artwork of the legend. The tweet read, "100 years of dreaming. 100 years of creating. 100 years of Stan Lee. Stan Lee, an Original documentary, is streaming 2023 on @DisneyPlus."

100 years of dreaming. 100 years of creating. 100 years of Stan Lee.



Stan Lee, an Original documentary, is streaming 2023 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/2ufWu77vB8 — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) December 28, 2022

Genius Brands International will co-executively produce the documentary

Global kids media company Genius Brands International will be the co-executive producer of the documentary. Recently, it also released an online store with three exclusive Lee-branded collections: Stan Lee Comic, Stan Lee Retro, and Stan Lee Centennial. Moreover, the entertainment giant also currently has the rights to Lee's name, voice, likeness, signature, and licensing of intellectual property pertaining to the Marvel genius.

He started working as a teenager at Timely Comics

Lee reportedly started his career in 1939 at Timely Comics, later renamed Marvel in the 1960s. He made his comic book debut in 1941, aged 18 when he penned a two-page story in Captain America Comics #3. By the 1960s, Lee was actively involved in creating numerous characters transcending genres and gradually became a cultural icon. He passed away in November 2018.