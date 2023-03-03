Entertainment

OTT: 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' returns for final season

Written by Aikantik Bag Mar 03, 2023, 01:16 pm 1 min read

'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' will return for its fifth season

In a recent announcement, OTT giant Amazon Prime Video dropped the teaser of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. They also revealed that the Emmy-winning series will return for its fifth and final season. It will start streaming on April 14. The web series has a cult following with fans regularly discussing the show on social media, hence the buzz is quite high.

Crux of Season 5

The teaser opens with our protagonist, Miriam "Midge" Maisel (Rachel Brosnahan) being surrounded by paparazzi cameras. This season will take a closer look at Midge's life. The American period comedy-drama is created by Amy Sherman-Palladino and also stars Alex Borstein, Michael Zegen, Luke Kirby, Jake Lynch, and Marin Hinkle, among others. The show has been running since 2017.

Twitter Post

Lights, camera, Midge! The final season of The Marvelous #MrsMaisel premieres April 14 on @primevideo. pic.twitter.com/hTZdEJhbp1 — The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (@MaiselTV) March 2, 2023