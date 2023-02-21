Entertainment

'Gateway to Shark Tank India 2': All about digital-only episode

'Gateway to Shark Tank India 2' to get new Shark guest in an exclusive digital-only episode

The business reality TV show Shark Tank India has certainly become every Indian household's favorite. The show, which airs on Sony and streams on SonyLIV is in its second leg. In the recent and exciting spin-off, the streaming platform is all set to air a special digital-only episode titled Gateway to Shark Tank India 2, and a guest shark will also join the panel.

A second chance for selected, aspiring entrepreneurs

The special edition is aimed at encouraging the ongoing spirit of entrepreneurship while giving selected entrepreneurs an opportunity to present their business ideas to the celebrity entrepreneurs, called "Sharks." The digital episode will see a new addition to the panel, Happilo's founder and CEO Vikas D Nahar. Meanwhile, Peyush Bansal (Lenskart) and Anupam Mittal (Shaadi.com) will not be a part of this panel.

Meet the guest shark, Vikas D Nahar

Nahar is a leading player in the dry fruit and nuts market. He comes from a family that is engaged in growing pepper and coffee, and therefore, he has a natural inclination toward business. He commenced the operations of Happilo in 2017, with an investment of just Rs. 10,000, and today, with a strong e-commerce presence, the company has around Rs. 500cr business.

Nahar was rejected 20 times before finally making it big

In an introductory video, the guest Shark reportedly shared the story of his success and stated that he was rejected 20 times before finally making it big in the market. Emphasizing the importance of pushing oneself, and always following one's instinct, the entrepreneur said, "I always listen to my heart." He also mentioned that the digital-only episode will inspire people to never stop trying.

Know more about 'Shark Tank India 2'

Shark Tank India is the official adaptation of the popular American entrepreneurial-themed show with the same name, where aspiring entrepreneurs pitch their start-ups to Sharks in a bid to earn investments and mentorship. The second installment is currently on-air and features Aman Gupta (boAt), Amit Jain (CarDekho), Namita Thapar (executive director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals), Vineeta Singh (Sugar cosmetics), Mittal, and Bansal as Sharks.

Check out the show's highlights

