Why did Bangladesh ban Hansal Mehta's 'Faraaz'

Feb 21, 2023

Hansal Mehta's 'Faraaz' is based on the 2016 terror attack at a cafe in Dhaka, Bangladesh

Hansal Mehta's latest movie, Faraaz, has been banned from getting streamed on Bangladeshi streaming platforms, reported Kaler Kantho, a local publication from the neighboring country. As per the reports, Bangladesh's High Court ordered the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Authority (BTRC) to not promote or stream Mehta's film which is based on the 2016 attack on Holy Artisan Bakery in Dhaka.

Court was hearing a plea filed by a victim's kin

According to reports, the double bench of Justice Md Khasruzzaman and Justice Md Iqbal Kabir was hearing a plea filed by Ruba Ahmed, mother of Abinta Kabir who was among the 22 victims who lost their lives in the attack. The order was passed after the double bench watched Faraaz. Ahmed was represented by lawyers Rokon Uddin Mahmud and Ahsanul Karim.

Applicant said her son was shown in a 'derogatory' manner

Soon after Faraaz's trailer was released, Ahmed filed a plea with the court, seeking a stay on its release. She alleged that Kabir's character was shown "in a derogatory manner." She also reportedly alleged in her petition that the movie showed Bangladesh's law enforcement agencies in a poor light, too, and can cause damage to the country's reputation.

Inquiry initiated over 'Faraaz's permanent ban in Bangladesh

Multiple media reports also claimed that an inquiry has been initiated to find out the reason why Mehta's film, Faraaz, was not permanently banned from playing in the theaters and various OTT platforms in Bangladesh. The inquiry has been initiated against the BTRC, the inspector general of police, and the home secretary of the Information and Broadcasting Secretary, Bangladesh.

'Faraaz': Cast and reception

Starring Aditya Rawal, Juhi Babbar, and Zahan Kapoor, Faraaz was released in theaters across India on February 3. It is a tense hostage drama based on the real-life terror attack carried out at a cafe in Bangladesh's capital city, Dhaka. Directed by Mehta, it has not received good reviews either from the critics or the audience on IMDb.