'We have plans': Ben Stokes warns India before Lord's Test

Skipper Shubman Gill 's remarkable performance in the 2nd Test, where he scored 269 and 161, led India to a massive 336-run victory over England at Edgbaston. The win leveled the five-match series 1-1, after England won the opener. Now, as Gill looks to carry his form into the 3rd Test at Lord's, England captain Ben Stokes has said they have plans to counter him and other Indian batters. The Lord's Test will begin on July 10.

Captain's comment What Stokes said on Gill A day before the Lord's Test, Stokes praised Gill for his record-breaking knocks at Edgbaston. He said, "Yeah, look, we've got plans for all the Indian batters. But good players are allowed to play well — and he's (Gill) played very well in the first two games." In Birmingham, Gill became the first-ever player with a double-ton and a 150-plus score in a Test.

Player's comeback Stokes on Archer's return Stokes also confirmed pacer Jofra Archer's return to their Test XI for this match. He said, "I think the way he's (Jofra Archer) handled the injury setbacks over that period has been very commendable." Stokes also emphasized Archer's presence in the XI would be a game-changer. "I think whenever he's played for England — even in the shorter format — it's obvious that the moment he gets the ball in hand, there's a change in the game," he added.

Match preview England vs India: How the series has shaped up As mentioned, England won the Test series opener at Headingley despite a strong batting performance from India. The visitors lost despite having five individual centuries. Rishabh Pant scored twin tons. India bounced back with a massive 336-run at Edgbaston. The match saw skipper Gill break a ton of records with scores of 269 and 161. Siraj and Akash Deep shone with fifers.