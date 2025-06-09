What's the story

Cricketer-turned commentator Simon Doull has called on England's incumbent Test skipper Ben Stokes to reconsider his decision and play the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup.

Doull believes that his participation could be pivotal to England's success in the upcoming tournament.

The all-rounder has been absent from England's T20I squad since his heroics during the 2022 T20 World Cup final against Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.