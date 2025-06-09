Will Ben Stokes return to play 2026 T20 World Cup?
What's the story
Cricketer-turned commentator Simon Doull has called on England's incumbent Test skipper Ben Stokes to reconsider his decision and play the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup.
Doull believes that his participation could be pivotal to England's success in the upcoming tournament.
The all-rounder has been absent from England's T20I squad since his heroics during the 2022 T20 World Cup final against Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.
Strategic advantage
Doull's thoughts on Stokes
Stokes skipped England's T20 World Cup title defense last year to focus on Test cricket.
However, Doull thinks his return to the format could give England a strategic edge.
He said, "He then fills that role that means they can go in with two genuine seamers, Stokes and then the spin options they want in the side."
White-ball cricket
Stokes hasn't featured in white-ball cricket lately
Stokes hasn't played a T20I after the 2022 T20 World Cup. His only fifty in the format came against Pakistan in the final.
The England Test skipper currently has 585 runs from 43 T20Is at an average of 21.66. With his right-arm medium-pace, he has scalped 26 wickets.
Besides, Stokes's last ODI appearance was during the 2023 World Cup in India. Although the England all-rounder retired from the format in 2022, he returned to play the tournament.
Information
His tryst with injuries
Stokes has also had a history of perpetually getting injured. He underwent hamstring surgery last December and has battled recurring injuries since. He recently returned to Test cricket after a hiatus.