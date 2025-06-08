WTC final: Australia's Nathan Lyon banks on big-match experience
What's the story
Australian spinner Nathan Lyon is banking on his team's vast experience as they gear up to face South Africa in the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025 final.
The much-anticipated clash starts on June 11, with South Africa hoping to win their first-ever ICC title in red-ball cricket.
Lyon has been in phenomenal form throughout the WTC 2023-25 cycle, taking a record 66 wickets at an average of 24.
Experience advantage
Australia's experience could help them overcome South Africa
Despite South Africa's strong batting line-up, Lyon thinks Australia's big-match experience could be the deciding factor.
He said, "Having the experience of the guys who have won the 2021 T20 World Cup and the 2023 ODI World Cup and obviously the World Test Championship final a couple of years ago, that experience and that pressure in those higher games, it's going to be on our side."
Acknowledgment of competition
Lyon acknowledges South Africa's strength
Lyon also acknowledged the strength of South Africa's team, saying, "South Africa have got some world-class batters and obviously they've got some unbelievable bowlers there as well so it's going to be a good challenge and obviously it's a one-off Test match."
He stressed that while Australia's experience is an advantage, it doesn't guarantee victory in this high-stakes encounter.
Conditions challenge
Lyon on Dukes ball and foreign conditions
Lyon also spoke about the unique challenges posed by foreign conditions and the Dukes ball, which will be used in the WTC final.
He said, "It's going to be different challenge and with foreign conditions and the Dukes ball. It's going to be two best bowling attacks going at each other which is another exciting thing so it's going to be a good challenge for all batters."