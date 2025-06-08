What's the story

Australian spinner Nathan Lyon is banking on his team's vast experience as they gear up to face South Africa in the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025 final.

The much-anticipated clash starts on June 11, with South Africa hoping to win their first-ever ICC title in red-ball cricket.

Lyon has been in phenomenal form throughout the WTC 2023-25 cycle, taking a record 66 wickets at an average of 24.