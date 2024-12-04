Summarize Simplifying... In short Australian cricketer Nathan Lyon has expressed respect for the Indian cricket team, emphasizing that their strength lies not just in their superstars but in the overall talent of the squad.

He also revealed surprise at R Ashwin's exclusion from the first Test, despite having no influence over India's selection.

Lyon spoke at a recent presser about Team India

Australia not focusing on individual Indian players, says Nathan Lyon

By Rajdeep Saha 06:19 pm Dec 04, 202406:19 pm

What's the story Australian cricketer Nathan Lyon has clarified that his team's strategy for the upcoming pink ball Test against India, isn't focused on individual Indian players. Speaking at a recent press conference, he dismissed suggestions that Australia were particularly concerned about key players like Virat Kohli or Jasprit Bumrah. "We're not focusing solely on any one player, that's for sure," Lyon stated.

Team recognition

Lyon praises India's cricketing talent

Lyon admitted the Indian team is filled with talent and said he sees a group of superstars in their squad. He added that cricket is a team game and to win, the entire side has to perform well. "India boasts extraordinary players like Bumrah and others, but it's not just about the superstars. The rest of the Indian squad is also incredibly talented," he said.

Game strategy

Australia's approach to pink ball Test

Lyon further elaborated on Australia's approach to the upcoming match. He said, "We have nothing but respect for every Indian cricketer who takes the field on Friday. That doesn't mean we're not going to compete." He added that while they respect their opponents, they are determined to play their brand of cricket and compete hard against a quality side like India.

Selection surprise

Lyon surprised by Ashwin's exclusion from 1st Test

Lyon was surprised to see R Ashwin missing from the first Test in Perth. He emphasized on the quality of Indian cricketers, mentioning Ashwin's phenomenal record of more than 530 wickets and Ravindra Jadeja's 300-plus wickets. Although he was surprised, Lyon admitted he has no say in India's selection matters but expects a good challenge, whoever they play.