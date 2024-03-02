Next Article

Nathan Lyon dismissed Tom Latham for fifth time (Source: X/@ICC)

Tom Latham has struggled against Nathan Lyon in Tests: Stats

By Gaurav Tripathi 01:53 pm Mar 02, 202401:53 pm

What's the story Tom Latham's misery against Nathan Lyon continues as the former fell to the veteran off-spinner for the fifth time in Tests. Latham's latest dismissal was recorded on Day 3 of the ongoing opening Test between Australia and New Zealand in Wellington. The southpaw could only manage eight runs off 18 balls as Lyon sent him back in the fourth innings. Here are further details.

Dismissal

How did Lyon dismiss Latham?

As NZ have been set a target of 369 runs, they needed to get off to a good start. However, Lyon made early inroads by dismissing Latham and Kane Williamson (9) cheaply. The former would be gutted as he edged a short and wide delivery to wicket-keeper Alex Carey. Latham's disappointment was evident as he tossed his bat while walking back.

Lyon vs Latham

Latham's poor returns versus Lyon

As per ESPNcricinfo, Lyon has now dismissed Latham five times across nine Test meetings, conceding just 77 runs off 184 balls. Only former England pacer Stuart Broad (10) and Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin (8) has dismissed him more often in Tests. Meanwhile, Lyon dismissed the NZ opener for the second time across three meetings in NZ.

Lyon's tally

Seventh-highest wicket-taker in Tests

Lyon, who claimed 4/43 in NZ's first innings, has raced to 523 Test wickets, averaging 30-plus. Earlier in the game, Lyon displaced WI legend Courtney Walsh (519) as the seventh-highest wicket-taker in Tests. The former owns 23 Test fifers. Against NZ, Lyon now owns 56 Test scalps at an average of just under 20. The tally includes two fifers.

Latham's numbers

Latham's numbers for NZ

Latham is one of the only seven New Zealand batters to score 5,000+ runs in the longest format of the game. Playing his 79th Test, he has scored 5,307 runs slamming 27 fifties and 13 centuries at an average of 39.60. He has managed just 438 runs against Australia at a paltry average of 24.33 (50s: 3).

Summary

How has the match proceeded?

Cameron Green's unbeaten 174 helped Australia post 383 while batting first. Matt Henry claimed five wickets. In reply, Lyon's four-fer meant NZ were folded for 179. Glenn Phillips made 71. As Australia managed 164 in their second outing, NZ have been set a target of 369 runs. NZ consolidated after a poor start and were 111/3 at stumps on the third day.