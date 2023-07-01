Sports

2nd Ashes Test: Australia set England a 371-run target

Written by Rajdeep Saha July 01, 2023 | 08:57 pm 2 min read

England have bowled Australia out for 279 in the second innings of the second Ashes Test on Day 4 (Photo credit: Twitter/@ICC)

England have bowled Australia out for 279 in the second innings of the second Ashes Test on Day 4 at Lord's. Resuming the day on 130/2, the Australian innings came to an end in the third session. England bowled well in the second innings and kept the run rate in check. Australia have set England a 371-run target, courtesy of their first-innings lead.

England get the overnight batters in the morning

Khawaja started Day 4 on 58* and went on to add another 19 runs to be dismissed for 77 by Stuart Broad. Khawaja managed to wear down the Englishmen with some shine and grind in the middle. Moments later, Steve Smith held out as England came back roaring. Smith scored a fine 62-ball 34. He was dismissed by Josh Tongue.

Travis Head falls prey to an excellent catch

With two wickets lost, Travis Head also walked back after Joe Root completed a superb catch in the short leg. Australia were reduced to 197/5 with Head's dismissal as Broad picked up his second scalp of the day.

Aussies show character to thwart England

England were enjoying themselves but Australia fought back as Cameron Green and Alex Carey brought their defensive plan to fruition. Green scored 18 from 67 balls and Carey slammed 21 from 73 balls. They shared a 40-run stand and frustrated the hosts. After the two were dismissed, Australia went on to add another 37 runs for the last three wickets.

Broad claims a four-fer for England

Broad was the bright spark for England. He finished with figures worth 4/65 from 24.5 overs. He has raced to 593 Test scalps at 27.63. Versus the Aussies, Broad now has 142 wickets at 28.88. Meanwhile, in England, he has 387 scalps under his belt.

Standing ovation for Lyon

Nathan Lyon, who suffered a terrible calf injury, came out to bat at number 11. He faced 13 balls and scored four. After being dismissed by Broad, the crowd and the Aussie players gave a standing ovation, lauding the player for his sheer courage.

