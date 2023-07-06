Sports

Australia to go Lyon-less for first time in a decade

Australia to go Lyon-less for first time in a decade

Written by Parth Dhall July 06, 2023 | 12:58 am 3 min read

Nathan Lyon sustained a calf injury at Lord's (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Australia handed England a 43-run defeat in the 2nd Ashes Test at Lord's. This marked the 100th consecutive Test match of Australian spinner Nathan Lyon. He became the first specialist bowler to play 100 Tests without a break. However, Lyon will miss the upcoming third Test at Headingley, Leeds, due to an injury he sustained while fielding at Lord's. Here are the key stats.

Why does this story matter?

Lyon made his Test debut in 2011 when Australia were in pursuit of finding a specialist spinner. The hunt continued since legend Shane Warne's retirement in 2006. Notably, Lyon didn't miss a Test match from 2013 onward (during the Ashes in England). Nearly a decade later, Lyon came full circle at Lord's. Now, Australia are set to play without Lyon's services.

A Lyon-less side for the first time in a decade

Australia will have a Lyon-less bowling attack for the first time in a decade. Interestingly, their last Test without Lyon also came in the Ashes (in July 2013 at Lord's). A look at Australia's XI in that Test: Shane Watson, Chris Rogers, Usman Khawaja, Philip Hughes, Michael Clarke (captain), Steven Smith, Brad Haddin (wicket-keeper), Ashton Agar, Peter Siddle, James Pattinson, and Ryan Harris.

First specialist bowler to play 100 consecutive Tests

As mentioned, Lyon became the first specialist bowler to play 100 successive Tests. Overall, he is the third Australian after Allan Border (153 Tests) and Mark Waugh (107) to do so. Former England captain Alastair Cook (159) tops this list, while Indian legend Sunil Gavaskar (106) and England's incumbent head coach Brendon McCullum (101) also make this list.

Most Test wickets for Australia since 2013

Lyon has been the lead spinner of Australia's Test team since his debut in the format in 2011. He dismissed Sri Lankan legend Kumar Sangakkara off his first ball in Tests and has not looked back since then. Lyon has proven his mettle across different conditions. He is the only player with over 400 Test wickets since August 1, 2013.

How did Lyon get injured?

Lyon sustained a calf injury in the final session of Day 2 of the Lord's Test. He picked up the injury while running for a catch from the deep fine-leg region to dismiss Ben Duckett. While the ball eventually fell short, Lyon immediately looked in pain. He did not return to the field for the remainder of the day's play.

Lyon closing in on 500 Test wickets

Lyon has raced to 496 wickets in 122 Tests, averaging 31.01. He has scalped 23 Test fifers and four match 10-wicket hauls. He would join Australian legends Warne (708) and Glenn McGrath (563) in the 500-wicket club. Muttiah Muralitharan (800), James Anderson (687), Anil Kumble (619), Stuart Broad (589), and Courtney Walsh (519) are the others with the feat.

Share this timeline