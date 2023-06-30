Sports

Ashes 2023: Australia suffer Nathan Lyon injury scare at Lord's

Written by Gaurav Tripathi June 30, 2023 | 09:09 am 3 min read

Lyon sustained a calf injury (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Australia are sweating over the availability of Nathan Lyon for the remainder of the ongoing second Ashes Test at Lord's. A suspected calf injury in the final session of Day 2 meant Lyon was helped off the field. His teammate Steve Smith later admitted that the injury "did not look good." Lyon's ouster would be a massive blow for the Aussies. Here is more.

What is the incident?

Lyon is the lone spinner in Australia's XI. Moreover, the contest marked Lyon's 100th consecutive appearance in Tests. He picked up the injury while running for a catch from the deep fine-leg region to dismiss Ben Duckett. While the ball eventually fell short, Lyon immediately looked in pain. He did not return to the field for the remainder of the day's play.

What did Smith say?

Addressing the reporters post the day's play, Smith admitted that Lyon's injury seems worrisome. "I haven't been up in the sheds yet, but obviously it didn't look good. It doesn't look ideal for the rest of the game," said Smith. "I'm not sure how he actually is. But obviously, if he's no good, it's a big loss for us."

Australia left in a spot of bother

Notably, Lyon drew the first blood for Australia, dismissing opener Zak Crawley for 48. He bowled 13 overs in the day and returned with 1/35. His economy rate of 2.70 was the best among Australian bowlers who delivered at least six overs in the day. Skipper Pat Cummins operated with part-time spinners Travis Head and Smith in Lyon's absence.

Lyon only behind these legends

Meanwhile, the Lord's Test marked Lyon's 122nd appearance in the format overall. He is only behind Glenn McGrath (124), Mark Waugh (128), Warne (145), Border (156), Steve Waugh (168), and Ricky Ponting (168) in terms of Tests played among Australians.

A look at Lyon's Ashes record

Lyon has snapped 110 wickets in 30 Ashes Tests at 29.41 (5W: 2). He recorded twin four-wicket hauls in Australia's two-wicket triumph in the opener. Among active bowlers, only Stuart Broad (138) and James Anderson (114) own more Ashes wickets. Among Australians, Cummins trails him in this regard with 77 wickets. 54 of Lyon's Ashes wickets have come in England at 31.24.

Lyon closing in on 500 Test wickets

Lyon has raced to 496 wickets in 122 Tests, averaging 31.01. He has scalped 23 Test fifers and four match 10-wicket hauls. He would join Australian legends Shane Warne (708) and Glenn McGrath (563) in the 500-wicket club. Muttiah Muralitharan (800), Anderson (687), Anil Kumble (619), Broad (589), and Courtney Walsh (519) are the others with the feat.

How has the game proceeded?

England ended Day 2 of the ongoing contest at 274/4 and trail visitors Australia by 138 runs. Australia resumed Day 2 on 339/5 before being bowled out for 416. Smith went on to register a 32nd century in the format. Travis Head scored 77. In response, Duckett (98) fell two runs short of a deserved century. Both Crawley and Ollie Pope scored over 40.

