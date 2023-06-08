Sports

WTC Final: Decoding Steve Smith's best Test knocks versus India

Jun 08, 2023

Smith has nine Test tons versus India (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Steve Smith's sensational run against India continues as he smothered a brilliant ton in the ICC World Test Championship final. The batter ended up scoring 121 off 268 balls (19 fours). He has truly enjoyed tackling the opposition and his numbers state the same. Smith's tally of nine Test tons is now the joint-most against India. Here are Smith's top-five Test knocks against India.

Smith shows character in WTC final

Smith came to the middle after Australia lost both openers in the opening session (71/2). He joined forces with Travis Head, who turned out to be the aggressor between the two and scored a ton on the opening day. Smith took his time and tired out the bowlers throughout the day. The right-hander eventually fell prey to Shardul Thakur on Day 2.

The master-class in Melbourne, 2015

Smith was on a roll during Australia's four-match home Test series against India in 2014-15. One of his four tons in the series came in Melbourne. Batting at number four, the Aussie skipper paced his knock to perfection and reached a spectacular ton. Smith ended up scoring a 305-ball 192, his highest Test score against India to date. The game ended in a draw.

Smith embraced the spin challenge in Ranchi, 2017

While the spin-friendly Indian tracks have troubled several potent foreign batters in recent years, Smith has embraced the challenge. During the 2017 Test in Ranchi, Smith delivered another commendable knock and scored an unbeaten 178 off 361 balls. It is still the highest score by an Australian captain in Tests in India. The match resulted in a draw.

The match-winning 109 in Pune, 2017

Another Steve Smith special in the 2017 tour to India came in the Pune Test, in a winning cause. On a track where India could not score 250 runs in two innings combined, Smith scored a century in the third innings. He tackled spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja with precision and ended up scoring a 202-ball 109. Australia comprehensively won by 333 runs.

Smith's stellar show in Sydney, 2021

Smith played not one but two spectacular knocks in the 2021 Sydney Test against India. He paced his knock to perfection in the first innings and brought up a fine ton (131 off 226). The right-handed batter followed his hundred with a 167-ball 81 in the third innings. The drawn match is highly remembered for Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari's epic 'Blockathon.'