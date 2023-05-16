Sports

All you need to know about ICC's new playing conditions

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya May 16, 2023, 07:04 pm 3 min read

The new playing conditions will be in effect at the WTC Final (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has revealed some changes in playing conditions which will be in effect from the one-off Test between England﻿ and Ireland, starting June 1 at the Lord's Cricket Ground. The new playing conditions will be in effect in the ICC World Test Championship final as well. Notably, the main changes revolve around the soft signal and player safety measures.

The soft signal rule has been abolished by ICC

The soft signal was something based on the intuition of the on-field umpire. The third umpire could only overturn a soft signal only if he had enough conclusive evidence. Thus, it raised controversies and its removal is best for all parties. The ICC has decided that umpires no longer need to provide a soft signal while referring to the third umpire.

ICC prioritizes safety, brings new helmet rule

The ICC has made it mandatory to use a helmet in several dangerous situations. It is mandatory for batters to wear a helmet while facing fast bowlers. Wicket-keepers, who are standing up to the stumps, have to compulsorily wear helmets for protection. Lastly, helmets are mandatory for fielders who are very close to the bat in front of the wicket.

Free hit rule slightly tweaked

The runs off a Free Hit, when the ball crashes onto the stumps, will be counted as runs scored. It is mainly tweaked to keep consistency with all the other runs scored from a Free Hit delivery.

Ganguly shared his thoughts on the changes

"Soft signals have been discussed at previous cricket committee meetings over the last couple of years," Sourav Ganguly, the former BCCI president, opined. "The committee deliberated this at length and concluded that soft signals were unnecessary and at times confusing since referrals of catches may seem inconclusive in replays. We also discussed player safety, which is very important for us."

Shah raised his voice against soft signals

As per Cricbuzz, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah also raised the matter during an ICC meeting in 2021. As Shah is also part of the ICC Cricket Committee now, he seems to have played an influential role in the decision-making. Former BCCI president Ganguly is the chairman of the committee that made the verdict. Reportedly, both WTC finalists have been informed about the change.

India and Australia's journey to the WTC final

India started their WTC campaign in England where they managed a 2-2 draw. They later defeated New Zealand, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and ultimately Australia to qualify for the final. They finished with a point percentage of 58.80 and took the second spot. Australia, on the other hand, defeated England, Pakistan, and South Africa to top the table with 66.67 points percentage.