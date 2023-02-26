Sports

Tom Latham scores his 26th Test half-century, surpasses 5,000 runs

Written by Rajdeep Saha Feb 26, 2023, 09:46 am 2 min read

New Zealand batter Tom Latham struck a fine 172-ball 83

New Zealand batter Tom Latham struck a fine 172-ball 83 on Day 3 of the second Test versus England at the Basin Reserve. NZ resumed the day on 138/7 after England managed 435/8d. NZ were bundled out for 209 and were asked to follow on. In the 2nd innings, the Kiwis were off to a solid start before losing both openers.

5,000 runs for Latham

Latham has become the 7th NZ batter to hammer 5,000-plus runs in the longest format. He has raced to 5,038 runs at 41.63. He struck 11 fours in his knock of 83 before being dismissed by Joe Root. Latham brought up his 26th fifty. He also has 13 tons under his belt. Versus England, he hammered his 5th century, besides racing to 729 runs.

How did Day 2 pan out?

England resumed at their overnight score of 315/3. Centurion Harry Brook could only add two to his overnight score and was dismissed for 186. Joe Root remained unbeaten on 153. In reply, the Kiwis suffered another batting collapse as James Anderson and Jack Leach took three wickets apiece. Tom Blundell (25*) and skipper Tim Southee (23*) were the unbeaten batters.

NZ show some fight on Day 3

NZ were shut down for 209 with Stuart Broad and James Anderson ending up with 7 wickets between them in the first innings. Hosts NZ needed to start well and the openers provided the stability. Conway and Latham were watchful, adding a valiant century-plus stand. However, England fought back and once the first wicket fell, they got two more (167/3).