Cristiano Ronaldo slams his 62nd career hat-trick: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Feb 25, 2023, 11:00 pm 2 min read

Cristiano Ronaldo slammed his second hat-trick for new club Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League. He attained the hat-trick while playing versus Damac on Saturday. Al Nassr won 3-0 and are now top of the Saudi Pro League after 18 matches. Ronaldo has now raced to 62 career hat-tricks, netting four goals earlier this month versus Al Wehda.

Ronaldo has managed 506 career league goals

Ronaldo scored three goals for Sporting in the Primeira League in 25 appearances. His two spells for Manchester United saw him net 103 Premier League goals, including 19 in the second stint. He netted 311 La Liga goals for Real Madrid in 292 appearances. He scored another 81 goals in 98 Serie A appearances for Juventus. And now, he has 8 for Al Nassr.

52 club career hat-tricks for CR7

Ronaldo has raced to 62 career hat-tricks in senior professional football for club and country. He has 52 club career hat-tricks and a further 10 for Portugal. Ronaldo, who is 38 years old, scored his 32nd hat-trick since turning 30.

709 career club goals and 118 for Portugal

Ronaldo has raced to 709 career club goals in total. He netted five goals for Sporting, 145 for Manchester United, 450 for Real Madrid, and 101 for Juventus, besides another 8 for Al Nassr. Ronaldo, who is the top scorer in men's international football, has managed 118 goals for Portugal in 196 appearances.