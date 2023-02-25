Sports

Premier League 2022-23 leaders Arsenal beat Leicester 1-0: Key stats

Premier League 2022-23 leaders Arsenal beat Leicester 1-0: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Feb 25, 2023, 10:26 pm 2 min read

Premier League 2022-23 leaders Arsenal overcame Leicester City 1-0 (Source: Twitter/@PremierLeague)

Premier League 2022-23 leaders Arsenal overcame Leicester City 1-0 in a crucial encounter on Saturday. Gabriel Martinelli scored the only goal of the match in the 46th minute as the Gunners extended their lead at the top over Manchester City to five points. Arsenal dominated the show as sheepish Leicester hardly offered anything going front. Here are the key stats registered.

Arsenal race to 57 points, dominate match stats

Arsenal secured their 18th Premier League win of the season (D3 L3). Arsenal have raced to 57 points from 24 games and are well placed above Manchester City (52). Leicester are placed 14th in the table, suffering their 14th defeat. Leicester failed to manage a shot on target and had just one attempt. Arsenal dominated possession (68%) and had two shots on target.

Arsenal claim these records

As per Squawka, Arsenal have now taken more points in 13 away games in 2022-23 (31) than they did in the whole of last season (28 in 19 matches). Arsenal have played 13 away games, winning 10, drawing 1, and losing 2. Arsenal gave scored 25 goals, conceding nine in these games.

Martinelli races to 20 Premier League goals

Martinelli scored his 9th Premier League goal for Arsenal this season, equaling the mark of Bukayo Saka. Overall, the youngster has managed 20 Premier League goals in 81 appearances. Martinelli has now managed 27 goals in 116 appearances across competitions for the Gunners.