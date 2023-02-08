Sports

FIFA Club World Cup: Saudi side Al Hilal stun Flamengo

Written by Rajdeep Saha Feb 08, 2023

Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal earned a 3-2 victory over Brazilian giants Flamengo (Photo credit: Twitter/@Alhilal_EN)

Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal earned a 3-2 victory over Brazilian giants Flamengo in the semi-finals of the FIFA Club World Cup in the Moroccan city of Tangier. Salem Al Dawsari scored two penalties and a close-range strike from Luciano Vietto sealed the deal for Al Hilal. Al Hilal are now the first Saudi side to reach the Club World Cup final.

How did the match pan out?

Al Dawsari opened the scoring from the spot after three minutes before Pedro leveled for the Brazilian side. Flamengo's hopes were hit when Gerson conceded a penalty and was sent off in first-half stoppage time. Al Dawsari grabbed his second from the spot and Vietto added a third after the break. Pedro's late goal for Flamengo was just a consolation.

A look at the match stats

Al Hilal had 11 shots with 5 of them being on target. In contrast, Flamengo had 13 attempts with two of them being on target. Flamengo had 53% ball possession and 85% pass accuracy. Both sides earned four corners each.

Al Hilal could face Real in the final

Al Hilal are likely to take on Champions League winners Real Madrid in the Club World Cup final. Real face a test against Egyptian Premier League leaders Al Ahly SC in the second semi-final later tonight.