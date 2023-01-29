Sports

Serie A 2022-23, five-star Sassuolo thrash AC Milan: Key stats

Written by V Shashank Jan 29, 2023

Sassuolo snapped up their eight-match winless streak in Serie A 2022-23 (Source: Twitter/@SerieA_EN)

Sassuolo thrashed hosts AC Milan 5-2 in Serie A 2022-23. Goals from Gregoire Defrel and Davide Frattesi garnered a 2-0 lead for Sassuolo. Olivier Giroud pulled one back for Milan soon. Domenico Berardi entered the scoresheet to put the visitors 3-1 at half-time. In the 2nd half, Sassuolo struck twice to fully annihilate the hosts. Milan added a late second but to no avail.

Unwanted records for Milan

As per Squawka, AC Milan have conceded four-plus goals in consecutive Serie A games for the first time in their history (also versus Lazio 4-0). As per Opta, AC Milan have conceded at least five goals in a Serie A home match for the first time since April 6, 1997 (1-6 vs Juventus).

Berardi, Giroud attain these numbers

Berardi made three assists and a goal in the concluded match. As per Opta, he has been directly involved in 18 goals versus AC Milan in Serie A (G11 A7), at least three more than any other team in the top-flight. He now has four goals and three assists in Serie A 2022-23. Meanwhile, Giroud has raced to six goals in Serie A 2022-23.

Berardi's incredible numbers against Milan

As per Squawka, Berardi is the first player to provide three assists in a single Serie A 2022-23 game. He made 40 touches, two tackles, three opposite box touches, and three assists. Notably, he won four possessions and three duels, besides a shot on target.

A look at the Serie A standings

AC Milan are fourth-placed with 38 points (W11 D5 L4). Sassuolo (20) occupy the 16th spot (W5 D5 L10). Meanwhile, Napoli are on top of the pile with 50 points in 19 matches.

How did the match pan out?

Sassuolo took the lead after Milan had a goal disallowed by VAR. Berardi set up Defrel and Frattesi before tripling the lead off a header. Meanwhile, Giroud nodded home to open Milan's account. Post-half-time, Sassuolo scored off a penalty after a foul on Armand Lauriente, with Matheus Henrique adding their fifth. Milan's Divock Origi scored nine minutes from time but couldn't avoid a drubbing.