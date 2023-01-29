Sports

3rd straight draw for Bayern in Bundesliga 2022-23: Key stats

Jan 29, 2023

Bayern Munich played out a 3rd successive draw in the Bundesliga 2022-23 season (Source: Twitter/@FCBayernEN)

Bayern Munich played out a 3rd successive draw in the Bundesliga 2022-23 season, being held by Frankfurt on matchday 18. It's a 3rd successive 1-1 draw for Bayern in the ongoing season. Before this match, they played out 1-1 draws versus RB Leipzig and FC Koln respectively. Leroy Sane handed Bayern the lead in the 34th minute before Kolo Muani equalized. Here's more.

How did the match pan out?

Sane gave Bayern the lead with a header from Thomas Muller's cross. Frankfurt goalkeeper Kevin Trapp played his role before Sane's goal, denying Joshua Kimmich's long-range effort before also getting in the way of Muller's follow-up. Upamecano should have doubled Bayern's advantage but failed to hit the target. Muani earned Frankfurt a point with his seventh league goal of the Bundesliga 2022-23 campaign.

Match stats and points table

Having played 18 games, Bayern drew their 7th encounter (W10 D7 L1). Bayern scored their 52nd goal, besides letting in 16. Frankfurt are 5th with nine wins, five draws, and four losses. In terms of match stats, Bayern made 14 attempts, clocking five shots on target. Frankfurt managed one shot on target and scored. Bayern had 67% ball possession.

Key numbers for Muani and Sane

Muani now has 17 goal involvements in the Bundesliga this season, more than any other player in Germany's top flight. He has seven goals and 10 assists in Bundesliga 2022-23. Overall, the Frenchman has netted 10 goals and 11 assists for Frankfurt this season. Meanwhile, Sane has six goals and three assists in Bundesliga 2022-23. He has 11 goals and 5 assists in 2022-23.