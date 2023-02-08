Sports

FA Cup 2022-23, Sheffield United beat Wrexham in replay: Stats

FA Cup 2022-23, Sheffield United beat Wrexham in replay: Stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Feb 08, 2023, 12:23 pm 2 min read

Sheffield United earned a 3-1 win over non-league Wrexham in a fourth-round FA Cup 2022-23 replay (Photo credit: Twitter/@SheffieldUnited)

Sheffield United earned a 3-1 win over non-league Wrexham in a fourth-round FA Cup 2022-23 replay. United had earlier forced a replay after securing a 3-3 draw in the original tie and now they needed late goals once more at Bramall Lane. Notably, United earned two late goals (94th and 96th minute) to set up a 5th-round clash versus Tottenham Hotspur. Here's more.

A look at the match stats

Sheffield United dominated the scenes, making a total of 32 attempts, including nine on target. Wrexham had nine shots, with three being on target. United also clocked a staggering 66% ball possession and had an 85% pass accuracy. United also earned 12 corners.

How did the match pan out?

Anel Ahmedhodzic put United ahead early in the second half. However, Paul Mullin's penalty brought Wrexham level. Mullin had a second penalty kick saved by keeper Adam Davies. United had to hold on as Billy Sharp scored deep in stoppage time before Sander Berge scored United's third on the counter.

Mullin shines as Wrexham script a unique record

As per Opta, Mullin's penalty meant Wrexham are the first non-league team to score 15 goals in an FA Cup campaign (first round onwards) since Bishop Auckland in 1954-55. In 35 games for Wrexham, Mullin has scored 29 goals this season across competitions.

Burnley, Fleetwood, and Grimsby Town advance as well

Championship leaders Burnley progressed to the 5th round after gaining a 2-1 win over Ipswich Town. Burnley will now face Lancashire neighbors Fleetwood Town in the fifth round. Fleetwood downed an in-form Sheffield Wednesday to reach the fifth round for the first time. Meanwhile, Grimsby Town stunned Championship side Luton to reach the FA Cup fifth round for the first time since 1996.