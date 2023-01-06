Sports

Premier League 2022-23, Manchester City edge past Chelsea: Key stats

Manchester City closed the gap on Premier League 2022-23 leaders Arsenal after edging 1-0 past Chelsea. Riyad Mahrez scored for City in the 63rd minute which was the difference. Chelsea lost both Raheem Sterling and Christian Pulisic through injuries in the first half. Defeat means Chelsea are 10th at the moment as City stay second. Here are the stats.

City overcome Chelsea 1-0

Chelsea were the better side in that first half and did not allow the visiçors to play their natural game. Substitute Carney Chukwuemeka hit the post from the edge of the area and there were some other key openings.

Match stats and standings

Chelsea produced 8 shots with two being on target. City, who were much better in the second half, had three shots on target from 12 attempts. City had 53% ball possession and made 612 passes with an accuracy of 89%. City have raced to 39 points from 17 matches, claiming their 12th win. Chelsea have 25 points and suffered a 6th loss.

Here are the key records

As per Opta, City are only the second side ever to win four consecutive meetings with Chelsea in all competitions. City have also kept a clean sheet each time, after Bolton Wanderers from 1958 to 1960. Chelsea have won just one of their last eight Premier League matches (D3 L4). In this run, Chelsea's tally is the lowest in terms of wins.

Mahrez produces these numbers

Since joining Man City in 2018, Mahrez has scored more Premier League goals as a substitute than any other player (9). He scored after 3 minutes and 43 seconds after both players had been subbed on. Having made 266 Premier League appearances, former Leicester City winger Mahrez netted his 79th goal. Mahrez has 69 goals for City in all competitions, including six this season.

Stones enjoys a solid game

Man City defender Stones was instrumental. As per Squawka, he made 102 touches, won 100% of his aerial duels, had a 98% passing accuracy, and completed 85 passes. He also made 14 final third entries and won seven duels.