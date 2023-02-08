Sports

Why Pep Guardiola could leave Manchester City? Details here

Written by Rajdeep Saha Feb 08, 2023, 02:08 pm 3 min read

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola could be heading out as the club prepares itself over an uncertain period ahead after being charged by the Premier League for financial misconduct. The Premier League has accused City of over 100 counts of financial misconduct, with the acts said to have taken place between the 2009-10 season and the 2017-18 season. Here are further details.

Why does this story matter?

Premier League has charged City following a four-year investigation. It has referred the club to an independent commission over alleged rule breaches during the said period above.

It has also accused City of not cooperating since the investigation started in December 2018.

Meanwhile, City said they were "surprised" by the charges and are supported by a "body of irrefutable evidence".

What have City been charged with?

City broke the rules which required them to provide "accurate financial information that gives a true and fair view of the club's financial position". This information cover club's revenue, which includes sponsorship income and operating costs. Other breaches relate to rules requiring full details of manager remuneration - from 2009-10 to 2012-13 when Roberto Mancini was coach - and player remuneration (2010-11 and 2015-16).

Other rules breached by City

The Premier League also said Man City breached rules related to UEFA regulations, including Financial Fair Play (FFP), from 2013-14 to 2017-18. Meanwhile, Premier League rules were also breached about profitability and sustainability from the period between 2015-16 to 2017-18.

What could happen?

As per BBC, the proceedings of the commission - chaired by Murray Rosen KC - will be confidential and heard in private. Further reports claim that a resolution isn't expected anytime soon. We could see the case stretch out over many months. Manchester City have always denied any financial wrongdoing and will be backed by the best lawyers. Also, things will be expensive.

Why Guardiola could leave?

Irrespective of the time and duration for a resolution to come in the upcoming months, manager Guardiola could be on his way out especially by the end of the 2022-23 season. City could be docked points or also face a probability of being suspended or relegated and someone like Guardiola will not take that to good effect since he wants complete transparency.

Guardiola will not be around to deal with any sanctions

As per a report in the Athletic, City believe that Guardiola will not be around to deal with any sanctions. However, City don't have any concerns regarding the immediate future of Guardiola. But then things could change drastically by the end of the season. Guardiola previously expressed his concerns with the City hierarchy after they were investigated for breaching UEFA's Financial Fair Play regulations.

Guardiola had threatened to leave City earlier

"Why did I defend the club and the people? It's because I work with them," he said. "When they are accused of something I ask them, 'Tell me about that'. They explain and I believe them. I said to them, if you lie to me, the day after I am not here. I will be out and I will not be your friend anymore.

Guardiola has enjoyed plenty of success at City

Since joining the club in the summer of 2016, Guardiola has claimed four Premier League honors. He has also helped the club win four League Cup titles, one FA Cup, and two Community Shields. He also saw the club reach the 2020-21 Champions League final, losing eventually to Chelsea by a 1-0 margin. In the ongoing season, City are second in the Premier League.