Ligue 1 2022-23, 10-man PSG held by Reims: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jan 30, 2023

10-man Paris Saint-Germain were denied all three points after Reims found a last-gasp 96th-minute equalizer (Source: Twitter/@PSG_english)

10-man Paris Saint-Germain were denied all three points after Reims found a last-gasp 96th-minute equalizer to hold the Ligue 1 2022-23 leaders. PSG had gone ahead through Neymar in the 51st minute before Marco Verratti was sent off. However, Folarin Balogun found a crucial equalizer in the dying moments to earn a valuable point for Reims. Here are the key stats.

Match stats and points table

PSG had 12 attempts in contrast to Reims' 17. However, both sides managed to clock four shots on target each. PSG had 60% ball possession and 89% pass accuracy. Both sides earned 3 corners each. After 20 games in the ongoing season, PSG have 48 points (W15 D3 L2). Reims are placed 11th with 26 points. Reims have played out 11 draws this season.

Neymar shines for PSG

Neymar scored his 12th Ligue 1 goal this season. He also has 10 assists. Across competitions, this season, Neymar has managed to net 17 goals in 25 games. In 169 matches for PSG, Neymar has managed 117 goals, including 81 in Ligue 1.

Sorry records for PSG

As per Opta, PSG attempted only one shot against Reims in the first half, their lowest tally before half-time in Ligue 1 since 6 April 2018 at St Etienne (also 1). The goal scored by Reims' Bolagun after 95 minutes and 30 seconds is the latest one conceded by PSG in Ligue 1 since Opta began to collect this data (2006-07).

PSG held by Reims

PSG were off-color for most parts of the game but were on the verge of sealing 3 points with Neymar's goal being the difference. Verratti, who came on as a substitute, was sent off before Reims produced a deserving equalizer.