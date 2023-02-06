Sports

Manchester City charged by Premier League for breaching financial rules

Feb 06, 2023

Man City are one of the most successful clubs in the Premier League (Source: Twitter/@ManCity)

In a major development, Manchester City have been charged by the Premier League for numerous alleged breaches of financial rules after a lengthy investigation. As per Sky Sports, the breaches span a period involving the 2009-10 to 2017-18 campaign. Meanwhile, the six-time Premier League winners have been accused of not cooperating with the investigation since December 2018. Here are more details.

City overturned a two-year ban from European football

Back in 2020, City managed to overturn a two-year ban from European football, thanks to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). The Premier League giants were initially handed a suspension by UEFA's club financial control body (CFCB) in February 2020 for "serious breaches" of club licensing and financial fair play regulations.

Man City's performance in Premier League 2022-23

Man City are one of the most successful clubs in the English top flight. With 45 points, City are placed second in the Premier League 2022-23 standings (W14 D3 L4). They are the only side to score 50-plus goals in the competition this season (53). City suffered a 0-1 defeat to Tottenham on Sunday. They are five points behind table-toppers Arsenal.