Premier League 2022-23, Tottenham beat Manchester City 1-0: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Feb 05, 2023, 11:56 pm 3 min read

Harry Kane has joined the likes of Alan Shearer and Wayne Rooney to hit the 200-goal mark (Photo credit: Twitter/@SpursOfficial)

Tottenham Hotspur claimed a solid 1-0 win over Manchester City in a crucial Premier League encounter on Sunday. It was a memorable night for Harry Kane, who became only the 3rd Premier League player to smash 200-plus goals. Kane's 15th-minute strike was the difference in the contest as Spurs held on to claim three massive points. Here are the stats.

Kane becomes the fastest to 200 Premier League goals

Kane has joined the likes of Alan Shearer and Wayne Rooney to hit the 200-goal mark in the Premier League. Kane scored his 200th goal in his 304th game and is the fastest to the milestone. Shearer scored 260 Premier League goals and reached the 200-goal mark in 306 appearances. Meanwhile, Rooney, who has 208 PL goals, reached the mark in 462 appearances.

All-time record scorer for Spurs

Kane scored his 267th goal for Tottenham, steering clear of Jimmy Greaves (266 in 379 games). Kane achieved the mark in what was his 416th match in all competitions for Spurs. Bobby Smith, with a total of 208 goals, is the only other player to score 200-plus goals for Tottenham.

Kane scores his 17th PL goal this season

Playing his 304th PL match, Kane has 200 goals and 44 assists. In the ongoing season, Kane has scored 17 goals in 22 Premier League appearances. He has 19 goals in all competitions for Spurs this season.

Match stats and points table

Spurs managed 12 attempts with three shots being on target. Man City had 15 attempts with 5 on target. City dominated the ball possession (65%) and clocked an 87% pass accuracy. City earned six corners compared to Spurs' four. City remain second with 45 points from 21 games (W14 D3 L4). Spurs remain fifth with 39 points from 22 games.

Unwanted records for Haaland

As per Squawka, Erling Haaland failed to have a shot in a Premier League game for the first time at Man City. He didn't have a single touch in the Spurs box. Haaland has not scored a goal away from home in 2023 (Chelsea, Southampton, Manchester United, and Tottenham).

City continue their struggles at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

As per Opta, Manchester City have lost all five of their matches against Spurs at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, failing to score a single goal despite having 84 shot attempts.

How did the match pan out?

Kane's composed finish from 10 yards saw Spurs go ahead after Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg did exceptionally well to find him inside the box. Riyad Mahrez went closest to equalizing for City with an attempt that cannoned from the underside of the bar. Kevin De Bruyne was introduced in the 60th minute and he gave City hope but the hosts dug deep to hold on.