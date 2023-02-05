Sports

Harry Kane smashes his 200th Premier League goal: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Feb 05, 2023, 11:30 pm 1 min read

Harry Kane has joined the likes of Alan Shearer and Wayne Rooney to hit the 200-goal mark (Photo credit: Twitter/@premierleague)

Harry Kane scored his 200th Premier League goal, becoming the 3rd player ever to record this feat in the competition's history. Kane, who scored in the 15th minute for Spurs in their Premier League clash against Manchester City on Sunday, has joined the likes of Alan Shearer and Wayne Rooney to hit the 200-goal mark. Here are further details.

200!

Fastest to 200 Premier League goals

Kane scored his 200th goal in his 304th Premier League game and is the fastest to the milestone. Shearer scored 260 Premier League goals and reached the 200-goal mark in 306 appearances. Meanwhile, Rooney, who has 208 PL goals, reached the mark in 462 appearances.

All-time record scorer for Spurs

Kane scored his 267th goal for Tottenham, steering clear of Jimmy Greaves (266 in 379 games). Kane achieved the mark in what was his 416th match in all competitions for Spurs. Bobby Smith, with a total of 208 goals, is the only other player to score 200-plus goals for Tottenham.