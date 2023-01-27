Sports

Real Madrid through to Copa del Rey semi-finals: Key stats

Written by V Shashank Jan 27, 2023, 02:27 pm 2 min read

Real Madrid struck twice in the extra time (Source: Twitter/@realmadriden)

Real Madrid made a resounding comeback to beat a 10-man Atletico Madrid 3-1 in the quarter-finals of the Copa del Ray 2022-23. Alvaro Morata put Atletico on top at half-time. Real drew parity 11 minutes from time through substitute Rodrygo. With Stefan Savic being sent off in the added time, Real struck twice with Karim Benzema and Vinicius Junior to reach the semi-finals.

How did the match pan out?

Atletico Madrid threatened in the attacking third and took an early lead from Morata. Real were timid for the bulk of the first half but bossed the game post-break. Rodrygo ran past four Atletico players to score Real's equalizer. Atletico's Antoine Griezmann wasted a brilliant chance from 12 yards out to keep the scores 1-1 in regulation time.

Real Madrid prevail in the extra time

Atletico received a major blow as Savic received two quick yellows to be sent off immediately. Minutes later, Benzema steered a low shot past goalkeeper Jan Oblak after the visitors failed to deal with Marco Asensio's low cross. Vinicius sealed the win after a brilliant run from the halfway line, sending Los Blancos to the last four.

Morata attains these numbers

As per Opta, Morata scored his 16th goal at Santiago Bernabeu in all competitions. It's his second one as an away player after doing so with Juventus in UEFA Champions League in May 2015. Only at Allianz Stadium has Morata scored more goals in his club career (24). Meanwhile, Morata has nine goals in all competitions for Atletico in the 2022-23 season.

Benzema achieves these feats

Benzema has now raced to 13 goals for Real Madrid in all competitions in the 2022-23 season. He has netted nine goals in 10 La Liga appearances this season.

A unique record for Atletico Madrid

As per Opta, Atletico Madrid ended a run of four games without scoring against Real Madrid in all competitions. It was their longest streak against their historical rival on the road.

A look at other results

Real Madrid are through to the semi-finals. In another result, Athletic Club beat Valencia 3-1. Earlier, Osasuna bested Sevilla 2-1, while Barcelona overcame Real Sociedad 1-0. As per BBC, the draw for the final four takes place on Monday (January 30). The first legs will take place in early February, with the second legs scheduled for early March, and the final on May 6.