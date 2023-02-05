Sports

Alycia Parks overcomes Caroline Garcia, wins 2023 Lyon Open: Stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Feb 05, 2023, 10:35 pm 2 min read

Parks won the contest 7-6, 7-5 (Source: Twitter/@WTA)

Alycia Parks claimed a hard-fought victory over 2022 WTA Finals winner Caroline Garcia in the final of the 2023 Lyon Open on Sunday. Parks won the contest 7-6, 7-5 and clinched her maiden WTA singles honor. American Parks had held off Maryna Zanevska in a topsy-turvy semi-final before reaching her maiden tour-level final. And now, she has taken down top seed Garcia. Here's more.

1-1 record between Garcia and Parks

Parks has now claimed a 1-1 win-loss record versus Garcia. Before this meeting, Garcia beat Parks 6-1, 1-6, 6-3 in a qualifying round 1 clash at the 2021 Cincinnati Masters.

Garcia's journey in the tourney

Garcia claimed a round of 32 clash versus Tereza Martincova, winning 6-4, 7-6. In the round of 16, Garcia had to work hard against Alison Van Uytvanck, prevailing 2-6, 6-0, 6-1. Next up for Garcia was Jasmine Paolini in the last eight. Garcia beat Paolini 7-5, 7-5. In the semi-final clash against Camila Osorio, the Frenchwoman prevailed 6-2, 6-2.

A look at the match stats

Garcia managed four aces to her opponent's 15. Parks also committed more double faults (6) compared to Garcia's three. She had an 85% win on the first serve and a 68% win on the second. Parks converted 1/3 break points.

Parks' journey in the tourney

Parks overcame Julia Grabher in the round of 32, winning 6-3, 5-7, 6-4. She stunned 4th seed Petra Martic next, sealing a three-setter (2-6, 7-6, 6-2). She outsmarted 7th seed Danka Kovinic next, winning 7-5, 6-2. In the semis, she beat Maryna Zanevska 6-3, 7-6. And now, she prevailed against a fancied opponent in Garcia.

Key numbers for Parks

As per WTA, a win in the final marks the second Top 10 victory for Parks, who defeated Maria Sakkari last year in Ostrava. It is now the American's first victory over a player currently ranked inside the Top 5, having previously lost to then-No.4 Ons Jabeur in Berlin last year. Parks also denied Garcia her 12th career WTA singles title.