La Liga 2022-23, Mallorca stun Real Madrid 1-0: Key stats

Written by V Shashank Feb 05, 2023, 08:30 pm 2 min read

Real Madrid suffered a shocking 0-1 defeat to Mallorca in La Liga 2022-23. Mallorca took an early lead after Nacho conceded an own goal in the 13th minute. The visitors looked toothless thereafter, with Marco Asensio missing a penalty post-break. Real Madrid made a host of substitutions but to no avail. Carlo Ancelotti's men are still five points behind league leaders Barcelona. Here's more.

A look at the league standings

With 45 points, Real Madrid are placed second in the La Liga standings (W14 D3 L3). Mallorca (28) are seated 10th (W8 D4 L8). Meanwhile, Barcelona (50) are atop the La Liga table (W16 D2 L1).

Key stats from the match

Real Madrid enjoyed more of the ball, with 74% possession and 20 shot attempts. They hit the target just once. Mallorca had 26% possession, with four attempts and one on target. Real Madrid (627) made far more passes than Mallorca (225). Mallorca registered 29 fouls to Real's 14. The hosts were awarded just one corner to their rival's tally of 12.

Unwanted records for Real Madrid

As per Opta, Real Madrid didn't attempt any shot on target in the first half of a La Liga game for the first time since September 2021 versus Villarreal. As per Squawka, this was the third instance of Real registering the fewest shots on target in a La Liga game since 2016-17 (also 1 vs Villareal in 2020 and 1 versus Osasuna in 2021).

Vinicius attains these numbers

As per Opta, Vinicius Junior won 10 fouls in the concluded game against Mallorca. It's the highest tally for a Real Madrid player in a La Liga game since Isco versus Real Betis in August 2013 (10). Meanwhile, the Brazilian ace made 52 touches, seven dribbles, and one key pass. He won 18 ground duels in the concluded match.

How did the match pan out?

In a first-half marred with fouls, Mallorca were 1-0 up after Nacho's touch on Vedat Muriqi's header. Real struggled to get a single shot on target at half-time. Post-break, the visitors garnered a penalty after Vinicius collided with goal-keeper Predrag Rajkovic in the box. Asensio missed, adding to Real's agony. Real threatened in the dying stages but couldn't avoid a sorry defeat.