Manchester City knock out Arsenal in FA Cup 2022-23: Stats

Written by V Shashank Jan 28, 2023, 11:56 am 2 min read

Nathan Ake broke the deadlock post half-time (Source: Twitter/@EmiratesFACup)

Nathan Ake scored the only goal of the game as Manchester City beat Arsenal 1-0 in the fourth round of the FA Cup 2022-23. In the first half, City enjoyed more of the ball, but Arsenal looked threatening and forced goalkeeper Stefan Ortega into two brilliant saves. Post-half-time, Ake slotted a 64th-minute winner to send City into the fifth round. Here's more.

How did the match pan out?

Arsenal kept City on their toes, with Takehiro Tomiyasu and new signing Leandro Trossard testing Ortega in the first half. Meanwhile, City failed to have a single shot on target, with Kevin De Bruyne coming close but shooting wide off the far post. City, however, sprung to life post-break, with Jack Grealish setting up Ake for a brilliant finish.

Unwanted record for Haaland

As per Squawka, Erling Haaland has failed to score in three home games since joining Man City (vs Bournemouth, Brentford, and Arsenal). Meanwhile, he has netted 31 goals for City in the 2022-23 season. Notably, he has scored 25 goals in Premier League alone.

Man City unlock these feats

Man City have beaten Arsenal in the FA Cup for the first time since the first-ever meeting between the two sides in the competition back in February 1904 (2-0). City had lost four successive games against the Gunners in the FA Cup before this fixture. Pep Guardiola has now won more games against Arsenal (18) than any other club in his managerial career.

Forgettable record for Arsenal

Premier League table-toppers, Arsenal, have lost 13 of their last 14 games against City in all competitions (W1), including each of the last six.