Serie A 2022-23, Juventus thrash Salernitana 3-0: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Feb 08, 2023, 11:34 am 2 min read

Juventus overcame Salernitana 3-0 on matchday 21 (Photo credit: Twitter/@juventusfcen)

Juventus overcame Salernitana 3-0 on matchday 21 of the Serie A 2022-23 season. Dusan Vlahovic scored a brace as Filip Kostic added one in between. Juventus, who were earlier docked 15 points for financial irregularities, have moved to 10th in the Serie A 2022-23 standings. Salernitana started on the front note but were shy going forward before Juve changed the momentum. Here's more.

Key match stats and points table

Juventus had 17 attempts with 5 shots on target. Salernitana had 10 attempts with just one on target. Salernitana had more of the ball (54% possession), besides a pass accuracy of 85%. Salernitana earned six corners compared to Juventus' three. Juve have 26 points after 21 games (W12 D5 L4). Salernitana have 21 points from 21 games, losing their 10th game this season.

Vlahovic scripts these numbers

As per Opta, Vlahovic has scored 93% of his penalties taken in Serie A (14 out of 15). Since his debut, this is the best percentage among all players with at least 15 penalties taken. In Serie A 2022-23, Vlahovic has 8 goals and 2 assists. In 27 Serie A games for Juve, Vlahovic has scored 15 goals. Overall, he has scored 18 goals.

How did the match pan out?

Vlahovic handed Juve the lead in the 26th minute with a penalty. Kostic then doubled Juve's lead just ahead of half-time. Minutes after the break, Vlahovic scored Juve's third goal and took the game away from the hosts. Juve will now try to build on this win and go on a run to pull their socks up after seeing vital points being deducted.