Last updated on Apr 04, 2021, 11:13 am

Manchester City are four wins away from the Premier League 2020-21 title. Pep Guardiola's side overcame third-placed Leicester City 2-0 away to secure all three points. City require 11 points from seven games to seal the deal. Guardiola admitted City are close to taking the Premier League title from champions Liverpool. Here we present the records broken.

Leicester sat deep and frustrated Man City as the score remained 0-0 at half-time. CIty needed to be patient and find their way past the Foxes as Benjamin Mendy broke the deadlock with a sublime right-footed finish. Gabriel Jesus scored the second goal from close range. For City, Fernandinho had a goal disallowed, Kevin De Bruyne's free-kick hit the bar as well.

City manager Guardiola said he loves the Premier League and that they are very close to the title. "I love the Premier League more than any other competition. We are close, very close," Guardiola said after his team moved 17 points clear at the top. "The champions are Liverpool, they have the crown - but we are close to taking it," he added.

Man City registered their 15th straight away win in all competitions. This was their 26th win in their last 27 games (W26 L1). City also recorded their 28th clean sheet of the 2020-21 season across competitions. They have raced to 74 points from 31 games and are 17 clear of second-placed Manchester United (57). City won their 23rd league game of the season.

As per Opta, Leicester failed to record a single shot in the first half for the first time in a Premier League game since December 2019 against Liverpool. Gabriel Jesus has scored in five of his six Premier League appearances against Leicester (5 goals). Raheem Sterling recorded his 50th Premier League assist as Leicester forward Jamie Vardy made his 300th league appearance.

Do you know? City are unbeaten in 18 on the road