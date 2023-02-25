Sports

NZ vs ENG, 2nd Test: Hosts trail by 297 runs

England are leading the series 1-0 (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

England have tightened their grip over New Zealand in the ongoing second and final Test. At stumps on Day 2, the Kiwis were reeling at 138/7 after the Brits declared their first innings at 435/8. The hosts have a deficit of 297 runs. Like the opening day, rain brought a premature end to play on the second day. Here are further details.

How did Day 2 pan out?

England resumed at their overnight score of 315/3. Centurion Harry Brook could only add two to his overnight score and was dismissed for 186. Joe Root remained unbeaten on 153. In reply, the Kiwis suffered another batting collapse as James Anderson and Jack Leach took three wickets apiece. Tom Blundell (25*) and skipper Tim Southee (23*) are currently the unbeaten batters.

Most runs after first nine innings

Brook's current tally of 809 runs is the highest for any batter after his first nine Test innings. He went past India's Vinod Kambli (798) in this regard. Meanwhile, Brook owns four tons and five fifties in Tests, with his average and strike rate being 89.89 and 98.78 respectively. He returned with scores of 89 and 54 in the series opener.

14th 150-plus score for Root

Meanwhile, Joe Root smashed his 29th Test ton and 14th score of 150 or more in the format. No other Englishmen owns as many 150-plus scores. Standing in his 129th Test, Root raced to 10,853 runs, with his average being 50.1. With 1,612 runs, Root is now the highest run-getter in England vs NZ Tests.

Four-fer for Matt Henry

Pacer Matt Henry was the pick of the NZ bowlers as he returned with 4/100 in 22.1 overs. He has now raced to 59 wickets in 19 Tests at 40. The tally includes a five-wicket haul.

Three-fers for Anderson, Leach

As mentioned, Anderson (3/37) and Leach (3/45) claimed three-fers on Day 2. The former has now raced to 685 wickets in 179 Tests at 25.88 (5W: 32, 10W: 3). Notably, he is the third-highest wicket-taker in Tests. Meanwhile, Leach now owns 115 wickets in 33 Tests at 34.10. The tally includes four fifers and a match 10-wicket haul.

Anderson's battle versus Kane Williamson

Anderson has now dismissed Kane Williamson nine times in 20 Test innings. No other bowler has dismissed the Kiwi great even seven times in the format. Williamson could only manage 144 runs at a paltry average of 16 in this battle. Notably, six of these dismissals have come on NZ soil. The remaining three were recorded in England.