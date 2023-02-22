Sports

Nida Dar becomes highest wicket-taker in WT20Is: Key stats

Nida Dar becomes highest wicket-taker in WT20Is: Key stats

Written by Parth Dhall Feb 22, 2023, 10:27 am 2 min read

Nida surpassed West Indies' Anisa Mohammed to top the wickets chart

Veteran Pakistan bowler Nida Dar has become the highest wicket-taker in Women's T20Is. She attained the feat during Pakistan's Group B encounter against England in the 2023 ICC Women's T20 World Cup on Tuesday. Nida surpassed West Indies' Anisa Mohammed to top the wickets chart. Although the former entered the record books, she leaked 47 runs. Pakistan lost the match by 114 runs.

Why does this story matter?

Nida is one of the most prolific all-rounders in Women's T20Is.

The off-spinner has a knack for producing wickets at crucial junctures.

On Tuesday, she dismissed England Women skipper Heather Knight to script history.

Nida dethroned WI's Anisa to become the leading wicket-taker in the shortest format.

Interestingly, Nida remains the only Pakistani woman with over 100 WT20I wickets.

A look at her career stats

Nida made her WT20I debut in May 2010 against Sri Lanka. In a career spanning over a decade, the 36-year-old has snapped up 126 wickets from 130 matches at an incredible average of 18.18. The tally includes a four-wicket haul and a fifer. Anisa, being her closest rival, owns 125 WT20I wickets. Nida has scored 1,687 runs with the bat.

How did the match pan out?

England hammered Pakistan by 114 runs in their final league encounter. They racked up a mammoth 213/5 after electing to bat first. Danielle Wyatt (59), Nat Sciver-Brunt (81*), and Amy Jones (47) did the bulk of scoring for England. The likes of Katherine Sciver-Brunt, Charlotte Dean, and Sophie Ecclestone derailed Pakistan's chase. They were restricted to 99/9 in 20 overs.