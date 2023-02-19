Sports

IND vs AUS, 2nd Test: Hosts need 115 to win

Ravindra Jadeja claimed a brilliant seven-wicket haul as Australia were folded for 113 in their second innings of the ongoing second Test versus India. As the Aussies had a paltry one-run lead in the first innings, the home team requires 115 runs to cross the line and earn an unassailable 2-0 lead. Here we look at how Australia's second innings pan out.

Summary of Australian innings

Australia were 61/1 at stumps on the second day and looked firmly on command. However, they surrendered to Indian spinners in the morning session of Day 3. Travis Head (43), who batted with remarkable intent on the second day, could only score four to his overnight score. Marnus Labuschagne contributed with 35 runs. While Jadeja claimed a seven-fer, Ravichandran Ashwin got three wickets.

Second five-fer in a row for Jadeja

Notably, this was Jadeja's second fifer of the series. He also completed his second 10-wicket-haul in a Test. Earlier in the game, he became the second-fastest all-rounder to accomplish the double of 2,500 runs and 250 wickets in Tests. Jadeja now owns 2,619 runs across 62 Tests at 36.89 (50s: 18, 100s: 3). The tally includes 257 wickets at 23.82 (5W: 12, 10W: 2).