KS Bharat makes his Test debut: Key stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Feb 09, 2023, 10:40 am 3 min read

Bharat averages 37.95 in FC cricket (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

KS Bharat made his much-awaited Test debut in the India vs Australia series opener in Nagpur. The contest also marks Bharat's maiden assignment in international cricket and the wicketkeeper-batter would be raring to make a significant mark. It must be noted that Bharat has piped the dashing Ishan Kishan to get a place in the XI. Here we look at the former's First-Class stats.

Why does this story matter?

Bharat has the onus to fill the big boots of Rishabh Pant.

The latter met with a car accident in December 2022 and the same will keep him away from action for a while.

With the series being played in India, Bharat will be required to tackle the spin threat of Nathan Lyon and Todd Murphy.

His glovework will also be tested.

Maiden Test cap from Cheteshwar Pujara

How Bharat has fared in FC cricket?

Notably, Bharat has been India's backup keeper in Tests for quite some time. The 28-year-old has been a consistent run-scorer for Andhra in red-ball cricket. The keeper, before his Test debut, mustered 4,707 runs in 86 FC matches at 37.95 (50s: 27, 100s: 9). In the 2022-23 Ranji Trophy, he smashed 205 runs in three games with the help of two fifties.

A look at his keeping prowess

Bharat, who is considered one of the finest keepers in India right now, has affected 331 dismissals in First-Class cricket (before his Test debut). He previously also kept for India in Tests when Pant was temporarily off the field. The same seems to have helped him pip Kishan in the XI. The latter hasn't been the first-choice keeper for his state Ranji team, Jharkhand.

Can he accustom to Pant's role?

It is worth noting that Pant emerged as a formidable force in Tests with his destructive and fearless batting. His strike rate of 73.6 in the format speaks volumes of the same. Bharat strikes at 59.8 in red-ball cricket. However, the right-handed batter struck at 81.34 in this season's Ranji Trophy.

A look at Pant's sensational Test numbers

Making his Test debut in 2018, Pant has so far racked up 2,271 runs in 33 games at 43.67. The tally includes five tons and 11 half-centuries. Interestingly, he has been dismissed in the 90s six times in Tests, most by a keeper. In 2022, the 25-year-old mustered 680 runs in seven Tests at 61.81. He struck at 90.9 last year.

Australia elected to bat first

Meanwhile, Australia skipper, Pat Cummins won the toss and elected to bat first. Besides Bharat, middle-order batter Suryakumar Yadav has made his Test debut for India. From the Australian camp, off-spinner Todd Murphy received his maiden Test cap. Notably, India require at least three wins to qualify for the ICC World Test Championship final, irrespective of other results.