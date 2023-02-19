Sports

Dominant England decimateNew Zealand in Day-Night Test

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Feb 19, 2023, 09:37 am 4 min read

England won by 267 runs (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

England thrashed hosts New Zealand by 267 runs in the opener of the two-match series, which happened to be a Day-Night affair. Chasing a mammoth 394, the home team couldn't face the heat from veteran pacers James Anderson and Stuart Broad. They hence were folded for 126. It was overall a collective team effort from England. Here are the key stats.

How did the game pan out?

Batting first, England made a stunning declaration on 325/9. Harry Brook (89) and Ben Duckett (84) made key contributions. In reply, NZ rallied to 306/10. Tom Blundell slammed 138. Devon Conway struck 77. England, in their second innings, posted 374 thanks to fifties from Brook, Root (57), and Ben Foakes (51). The hosts came nowhere near the target and subsequently, suffered a thumping defeat.

Twin fifties from Harry Brook

England's batting sensation Harry Brook smoked twin fifties in the game. He backed his 81-ball 89 (15 fours, 1 six) from the first innings with a fiery 41-ball 54 (7 fours, 2 sixes). He has now raced to 623 runs in five games at a stellar average of 77.88. The right-handed batter now owns three tons and as many fifties in Tests.

Stunning start to his Test career

As per ESPNcricinfo, Brook's tally of 623 runs is the fifth-highest for any batter after eight Test innings. India's Vinod Kambli (793), India's Sunil Gavaskar (774), West Indies' George Headley (703), and England's Herbert Sutcliffe (653) are the only ones ahead in this regard.

Another fiery fifty from Duckett

England opener Ben Duckett recorded scores of 84 (68 balls) and 25 (27 balls) in the contest. Duckett now has 576 runs from eight Tests at an average of 41.14 (SR: 87.53). The tally includes one century and five half-centuries. Before the Pakistan series in 2022, Duckett played his last Test in 2016.

250 wickets for Neil Wagner

Neil Wagner, who recorded figures worth 4/82 and 2/110, became the fifth NZ bowler to complete 250 Test wickets. The veteran left-arm pacer now owns 253 wickets in 61 Tests at an average of 27.8. He joins an elite list of Kiwi bowlers such as Sir Richard Hadlee (431), Daniel Vettori (361), Tim Southee (355), and Trent Boult (317) in terms of 250-plus wickets.

Gritty fifty for Devon Conway

Devon Conway scored a gritty 77 off 151 balls in NZ's first innings. The southpaw could only manage two in his second outing. The batter currently owns 1,229 runs in 13 games at 53.43. The tally includes four tons and six fifties. Last year, he became the fastest NZ batter to complete 1,000 Test runs, accomplishing the feat in just 19 innings.

Historic ton for Tom Blundell

Tom Blundell hammered his fourth Test hundred and highest score (138 off 181 balls) in NZ's first innings. He could only manage one in his second outing. Notably, Blundell became the first keeper to score a ton in a Day-Night Test. He has so far tallied 1,503 runs in the format across 23 Tests, averaging 44.2 (100s: 4, 50s; 9).

Fifty for Root!

Joe Root, who could only manage a 22-ball 14 in England's first innings, scored a 62-ball 57 in his second outing. He has 10,700 runs at 49.31. He now has 28 tons and 56 fifties in the format. Root is now the second-highest runs scorer in England versus New Zealand matches. Root (1,459) surpassed Martin Crowe (1,421). He is only behind John Wright (1,518).

A well-paced knock from Foakes

England's wicketkeeper-batter Ben Foakes returned with scores of 80-ball 51 and 56-ball 38. Foakes, who debuted in Tests in 2018, has now raced to 899 runs in 18 Tests at a decent average of 34.58. The tally includes four fifties and a couple of tons with his highest score being 113. He owns 196 runs in four Tests against NZ at 39.2 (2 half-centuries).

Four-fers for Stuart Broad, James Anderson

Broad breathed fire with the pink cherry and recorded figures worth 1/72 and 4/49. He has now raced to 571 wickets in 160 Tests at 27.74 (5W: 19, 10W: 3). Broad's partner-in-crime James Anderson claimed 3/36 and 4/18. He now owns 682 wickets in 178 Tests at 25.94 (5W: 32, 10W: 3). No other pacer owns more Test wickets than the duo.

Most successful bowling pair in Tests

Meanwhile, Anderson and Broad scripted history by becoming the most successful bowling pair in Tests. As a pair, they now own 1,009 wickets in 133 Tests. The duo went past Australian legends Shane Warne and Glenn McGrath, who claimed 1,001 wickets together in 204 Tests.

Ben Stokes scripts history

England skipper Ben Stokes has scripted history by becoming the batter with the most sixes in Tests. He smoked two maximums in England's second innings and went past former NZ skipper Brendon McCullum's tally of 107 maximums. Stokes, who scored 19 and 33, now owns 109 maximums in 90 Tests. An all-format specialist, the left-handed batter has raced to 5,652 Test runs at 36.

1,000 runs for Mitchell

New Zealand's margin of defeat would have been even more colossal had Daryl Mitchell not smoked an unbeaten fifty in the fourth innings. He scored 57* off 101 balls and during the course, he also completed 1,000 Test runs. The batter has now raced to 1,049 runs in 15 Tests with the help of four tons and six fifties.