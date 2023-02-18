Sports

Premier League 2022-23: Forest hold City, Chelsea beaten by Southampton

Premier League 2022-23: Forest hold City, Chelsea beaten by Southampton

Written by Rajdeep Saha Feb 18, 2023, 11:31 pm 3 min read

Chelsea's miserable run continued as Southampton beat them (Source: Twitter/@PremierLeague)

Manchester City were held 1-1 by Nottingham Forest as they failed to return to the top of the Premier League 2022-23 season. City started the day being on top of Arsenal on goal difference but after the latter's win, Pep Guardiola's side failed to claim victory, being two points behind, having played a match more. Meanwhile, Chelsea's miserable run continued as Southampton beat them.

A look at the Premier League 2022-23 table

Arsenal's 4-2 win over Villa means they are back to the top of the table with 54 points from 23 games. City have 52 points from 24 matches, playing out their 4th draw this season (W16 L4). Meanwhile, Chelsea are 10th, having gone winless in four straight PL matches. Villa are 11th with 3 successive defeats. Forest are 13th with Southampton at the bottom.

Arsenal claim a 4-2 win over Villa

Arsenal scored twice in stoppage time to win a six-goal thriller at Aston Villa. Jorginho's shot came off the crossbar and bounced in off Villa goalkeeper Martinez to put Arsenal 3-2 up. Substitute Gabriel Martinelli added the 4th. Villa, who led through Ollie Watkins and Philippe Coutinho in the first half, were pegged back by goals from Bukayo Saka and Oleksandr Zinchenko.

Man City held by Forest

Bernardo Silva's superb shot from 20 yards opened the scoring for City. Guardiola's side missed chances aplenty to seal the deal. Erling Haaland missed a glorious chance, volleying against the crossbar before ballooning the rebound over the top after Aymeric Laporte's header was saved by Keylor Navas. Morgan Gibbs-White's cross was tapped in at the far post by Chris Wood for the equalizer.

Chelsea beaten by last-placed Saints

James Ward-Prowse scored the only goal of the match as Southampton claimed a narrow 1-0 win. Ward-Prowse sent in a curling effort over the Chelsea wall and into the corner from the edge of the penalty area. The result means Chelsea have now won just two games in their last 14 games in all competitions.

Key records scripted in the Chelsea-Southampton match

As per Opta, only David Beckham (18) has scored more direct free-kick goals in the Premier League than Ward-Prowse (17). Notably, each of Ward-Prowse's last eight direct free-kick goals have come away from home. Southampton have now completed the league double over Chelsea for the first time in the Premier League. Chelsea have lost their last three of their six PL home games.

Records scripted in the Arsenal encounter

As per Opta, Arsenal have won a Premier League game while losing at half-time outside of London for the first time since December 2009 (2-1 at Liverpool). Villa have conceded 4+ goals in consecutive home matches for only the second time in their top-flight history. Saka has been directly involved in 17 goals in the Premier League this season (9 goals, 8 assists).