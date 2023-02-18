Sports

ICC Women's T20 WC: Smriti Mandhana slams her 21st half-century

Feb 18, 2023

Smriti Mandhana slammed her maiden half-century in the 2023 Women's T20 WC (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Indian opener Smriti Mandhana slammed a 41-ball 52 in the 2023 ICC Women's T20 World Cup match against England. The southpaw struck seven fours and a six before getting caught by Natalie Sciver Brunt. India eventually lost the game by 11 runs (140/5). It was Mandhana's 21st fifty in the format and only second in the Women's T20 WC. We decode her WT20I stats.

Decoding her WT20I numbers

Mandhana made her debut against Bangladesh in 2013. She has since amassed 2,713 runs across 114 matches at 27.40. She has notched 21 half-centuries. She has raced to 360 runs across 19 matches in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup, averaging 20.00 (50s: 2). Mandhana has compiled 755 runs at home. She has tallied 1,160 and 798 runs at away and neutral venues, respectively.

Sixth-highest run-getter in WT20Is

As stated, Mandhana's heroics raced her to 2,713 runs. She surpassed Deandra Dottin (2,697) to become the sixth-highest run-scorer in WT20Is. She only ranks behind Suzie Bates (3,764), Meg Lanning (3,345), Stafanie Taylor (3,166), Harmanpreet Kaur (2,993), and Sophie Devine (2,966).