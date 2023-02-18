Sports

ICC Women's T20 WC, England overcome India: Key stats

England clinched their third straight win in the 2023 Women's T20 WC (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

England beat India by 11 runs to claim their third successive win in the 2023 ICC Women's T20 World Cup. Batting first, the inaugural champions racked up 151/7, with all-rounder Natalie Sciver hammering a well-timed fifty. For India, pacer Renuka Singh (5/15) emerged as the show-stopper. Women in Blue eventually failed to seize the chase despite a fighting fifty from Smriti Mandhana.

How did the match pan out?

Opting to bowl, India reduced England to 29/3 within five overs. England laid a fightback as Heather Knight and Natalie Sciver Brunt added 51 runs among themselves. Sciver clocked her 11th WT20I fifty. Later, wicket-keeper batter Amy Jones' fiery knock (27-ball 40) got England to a competitive total (151/7). India lost wickets at different stages to fall short in the chase (140/5).

Sciver slams her 11th WT20I fifty

Natalie Sciver scored a 42-ball 50 (4s: 5). The right-handed batter clocked her 11th WT20I fifty. She has steered to 2,054 runs across 106 matches. She also breached the 500-run mark in the tournament, amassing 510 runs at 30.00 (50s: 5). She is one of three English batters besides Charlotte Edwards (768) and Sarah Taylor (541) to attain 500-plus runs in the competition.

Renuka scripts history!

Renuka claimed her maiden fifer in WT20Is. She now owns the second-best figures by an Indian in WT20Is. She only ranks behind Jhulan Goswami (5/11 vs Australia in 2012). Renuka is only the sixth bowler to take a fifer in the Women's T20 World Cup. She joins Deandra Dottin (5/5), Priyanka Roy (5/16), Ashleigh Gardner (5/12), Julie Hunter (5/22), and Sune Luus (5/8).

Most-capped player in T20I history

Indian women's skipper Harmanpreet Kaur marked her 149th appearance in WT20Is. As per ESPNcricinfo, she is now the most-capped player in the 20-over format, breaking a tie with Indian men's captain Rohit Sharma (148). New Zealand's Suzie Bates (142) has the second-most appearance in WT20Is. Kaur scored a paltry four runs versus England. She now has 2,993 runs at 27.97 (50s: 9, 100s: 1).

Mandhana truncates the chase for India

Mandhana whipped a 41-ball 52 (4s: 7, 6s: 1). The stylish opener clocked her 21st fifty in the format and seventh against England. She added 43 runs with Richa Ghosh for the fourth wicket as India truncated the chase. Mandhana has now raced to 2,713 runs at 27.40. Versus England, she has tallied 660 runs at 41.25.

India suffer their first defeat in 2023 Women's T20 WC

India beat Pakistan by seven wickets in their opening game. The Women in Blue followed it up with a six-wicket win over West Indies. India suffered their maiden defeat in the ongoing T20 World Cup against England. They are placed second in Group B, with four points from three games. Meanwhile, England are seated atop the standings with six points (W3).

Ghosh extends her rich form

Ghosh has been a solid campaigner for India in the ongoing tournament. The hard-hitter scored a 34-ball 47*, bashing four boundaries and two maximums. She came up with scores of 31*(20) and 44*(32) against Pakistan and WI, respectively. She now has 549 runs while striking at 135.89.