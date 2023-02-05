Sports

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023: Details of Team India

India seek their maiden WT20 WC title (Source: Twitter/@BCCIWomen)

The eighth edition of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup is set to kickstart on February 10. Newlands, Boland Park, and St George's Park will be the venues for the upcoming tournament. Five-time winners Australia will look to defend their crown. Meanwhile, India Women seek their maiden title, having finished as the runners-up in 2020. Here are the key details about the Indian contingent.

India will face Pakistan on February 12

India Women will kickstart their campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on February 12. The Women in Blue will then cross swords with West Indies on February 15. India will be up against England on February 18, followed by their last group-stage game against Ireland on February 20. India have a solid chance to finish in the top two in Group B.

India are in Group B

Group A comprises South Africa, Bangladesh, New Zealand, Australia, and Sri Lanka. Meanwhile, Group B includes India, Pakistan, England, Ireland, and West Indies.

Harmanpreet Kaur to lead India

Harmanpreet Kaur will captain India Women in the coveted tournament. India will look to end the wait, having concluded as a runner-up to Australia in the 2020 T20 WC. The Women in Blue have a competent bowling attack, with Deepti Sharma and Renuka Singh leading the spin and pace departments, respectively. The likes of Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, and Harmanpreet carry the scoring reins.

India's squad for Women's T20 World Cup 2023

India's squad for Women's T20 World Cup 2023: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Richa Ghosh, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Radha Yadav, Renuka Thakur, Anjali Sarvani, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shikha Pandey.

India eye their maiden WT20 WC title

India reached their first ever final of the Women's T20 World Cup in 2020. They faced Australia in the record summit clash at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). Although Australia won the final by 85 runs, India earned praise for their valiant effort. India Women finished as the semi-finalists in 2009, 2010, and 2018. They have won 16 out of 32 WT20 WC matches.