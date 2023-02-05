Sports

Decoding the sorry stats of Liverpool in the 2022-23 season

Decoding the sorry stats of Liverpool in the 2022-23 season

Written by Rajdeep Saha Feb 05, 2023, 02:40 pm 3 min read

Liverpool are a distant 10th in the Premier League 2022-23 season (W8 D5 L7), having collected 29 points from 20 matches (Photo credit: Twitter/@LFC)

Liverpool have endured a horrific 2022-23 season under Jurgen Klopp as they struggle to find any sort of momentum. After a terrific 2021-22 season where the club won two domestic trophies and reached the Champions League final as well, the table has somehow turned. Saturday's 3-0 loss versus Wolves in the Premier League was another blow to Klopp. We decode Liverpool's sorry stats.

Why does this story matter?

Klopp's Liverpool have been a force to be reckoned with in recent years. Success has defined the German and the Reds have delivered.

One expected Liverpool to keep up with the momentum but things have gone wrong this season.

From injuries, players enduring a poor run of form and confidence, to basic errors in defense, the Reds have had a campaign to forget.

3rd successive away loss in the Premier League

Liverpool endured an unwanted record of losing three successive Premier League games for the first time since 2012. Liverpool went 2-0 behind in the 12th minute. As per Opta, it is the earliest the Reds found themselves behind in a PL game since 2014. Liverpool have also conceded more PL goals in the opening five minutes of matches than any side this season (5).

Liverpool are struggling in the Premier League 2022-23 season

Liverpool are a distant 10th in the Premier League 2022-23 season (W8 D5 L7), having collected 29 points from 20 matches. Notably, they are 11 points adrift of Newcastle United, who are occupying fourth place. Liverpool have lost three of their last four matches (D1). Klopp's side has conceded 28 goals which is the same as Everton, who are battling relegation.

Liverpool out of domestic cup competitions

Liverpool have already been eliminated from domestic cup competitions in the ongoing season - League Cup and FA Cup. Interestingly, the Reds won both these trophies last season. Liverpool lost to Manchester City (3-2) in the Carabao Cup round of 16. In the FA Cup, they suffered a 2-1 defeat versus Brighton in the fourth round.

Liverpool to face Real Madrid in Champions League

Liverpool, who lost two Champions League finals against Real Madrid in recent times, face the record holders in the round of 16. Liverpool reached the R16 after finishing second in Group A behind Napoli (15 points). Meanwhile, Real topped Group F with 13 points. Liverpool will hope to prevail against Real over two legs in the R16 and keep their hopes alive.

Conclusion

Liverpool run the risk of missing European football action altogether in the 2023-24 season. If they continue to be inconsistent, they are likely to finish somewhere between 9th to 12th. Given their form, the Champions League looks far fetched as well.