Carabao Cup, Newcastle United beat Southampton 1-0: Key stats

Written by Parth Dhall Jan 25, 2023, 03:42 pm 1 min read

Joelinton's 73rd-minute strike lifted Newcastle (Source: Twitter/@NUFC)

Newcastle United claimed a 1-0 win over Southampton in their Carabao Cup semi-final (first leg) on Tuesday. Joelinton's 73rd-minute strike handed Newcastle an advantage in the first leg. Southampton were denied an equalizer by VAR. Meanwhile, Duje Caleta-Car was sent off in the 86th minute for two offenses. Newcastle are vying for their first domestic trophy since 1955. Here are the key stats.

A look at the match stats

Newcastle had 15 attempts with three shots being on target compared to Southampton's 13 and three. Newcastle had better ball possession (57%) than Southampton (43%) and had a pass accuracy of 76%. The two sides will meet in the second leg of the League Cup semi-finals on February 1. They will then lock horns in the Premier League in April.

16 clean sheets for Newcastle

As per Opta, Newcastle United have kept 16 clean sheets, the most by a side in all competitions this season (Europe's big five leagues). They would want to extend this streak in the forthcoming games.

What about the second semi-final?

In the second semi-final of the 2022/23 Carabao Cup, Manchester United would take on Nottm Forest on January 26. United enjoyed a 3-0 win over Charlton Athletic to reach the last four.