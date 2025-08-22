'Bigg Boss 19' gets more epic: The Undertaker might enter!

In a surprising turn of events, WWE legend The Undertaker is reportedly being considered for a special entry in the upcoming season of Bigg Boss . According to reports from Bhaskar English and the Discord server WWE League, the wrestling icon may join the show as a guest for seven to 10 days in November. This news comes amid speculation that Mike Tyson might also be part of Bigg Boss 19.

Details 'Biggest collaborations of 2025' The Undertaker's potential entry into Bigg Boss is being hailed as one of the "biggest collaborations of 2025." Reports suggest he might become one of the costliest appearances on the reality show. The show has previously seen international celebrities like Sunny Leone, Nora Fatehi, Pamela Anderson, and Abdu Rozik. However, Anderson was the only one to appear as a guest on the show.

Career highlights The Undertaker's legacy in wrestling The Undertaker, born Mark Calaway, is a WWE legend who debuted in 1990 and dominated the sport for three decades before retiring in 2020. He holds an impressive record of 25-2 at WrestleMania and has won seven world championships. His potential entry into Bigg Boss could shift the dynamics of the show, known for drama and alliances.