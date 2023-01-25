Sports

Serie A, Lazio stun AC Milan: Key stats

Written by Parth Dhall Jan 25, 2023, 02:37 pm 2 min read

Lazio thrashed AC Milan 4-0 at home in Serie A on Tuesday, with Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Mattia Zaccagni, Luis Alberto, and Felipe Anderson firing. Another defeat has extended Milan's winless run to five games across all competitions. Internazionale defeated Milan 3-0 to win the Italian Super Cup last week. Lazio, who have climbed to third in the Serie A standings, are one point behind Milan.

How did the match pan out?

Milinkovic-Savic drew first blood for Lazio in the fourth minute with a low shot into the bottom-left corner after Zaccagni assisted him. The latter added another within two minutes with a tap-in from close range. After half-time, Lazio made it 3-0 through Luis Alberto, receiving a penalty for a foul by Pierre Kalulu. Anderson scored the final goal for Lazio in the 75th minute.

Match stats and standings

Lazio had 10 attempts with five shots being on target compared to Milan's 10 and three. Both Lazio and Milan were neck-to-neck in terms of ball possession, clocking 49% and 51%. In terms of Serie A standings, Lazio have climbed to the second spot. They have accumulated 37 points (W11 D4 L4). Besides, Milan are second with 38 points.

A forgettable record for Milan

As per Opta, AC Milan have conceded at least four goals without scoring in a Serie A match for the first time since conceding five against Atalanta (0-5) on December 22, 2019.

A rough patch for Milan

Milan are now winless in five games across competitions. Last week, Inter claimed a sensational 3-0 win over arch-rivals Milan to lift the Supercoppa Italiana trophy. Before that, Milan crashed out of the Coppa Italia, losing the last-16 clash against 10-man Torino. Their last win came against Salernitana in Serie A on January 4. Milan will next take on Sassuolo on January 29.