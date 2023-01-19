Sports

Inter thrash AC Milan to lift Supercoppa Italiana: Key stats

Inter thrash AC Milan to lift Supercoppa Italiana: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jan 19, 2023, 12:11 pm 2 min read

Inter claimed a sensational 3-0 win over arch-rivals AC Milan (Source: Twitter/@Inter_en)

Inter claimed a sensational 3-0 win over arch-rivals AC Milan to lift the Supercoppa Italiana trophy. With this win, Inter defended the trophy in style, having beaten Juventus last season. Notably, the Supercoppa Italiana is played between the Serie A champions and Coppa Italia winners. Federico Dimarco, Edin Dzeko, and Lautaro Martinez scored for Inter to hand their side another trophy.

7th Supercoppa Italiana trophy for Inter Milan

Inter won their 7th Supercoppa Italiana honor, having lifted the silverware in the editions of 1989, 2005, 2006, 2008, 2010, 2021, and 2022 respectively. Inter have gone level with AC Milan in terms of Supercoppa Italiana honors. Milan have now lost the trophy on five counts and are only behind Juventus (8). Juventus are also the most successful team with nine honors.

Champions!

Key numbers for the Inter scorers

As per Opta, among Serie A players, no defender has been involved in more goals than Federico Dimarco in all competitions this season (seven), four goals and three assists. Dzeko scored his 11th goal for Inter across competitions this season. He now has 28 goals for them in 75 appearances. Martinez scored his 12th Inter goal this season, including 86 overall.

Contrasting records for Inter and AC Milan

For the second time in their history, Inter have won the Supercoppa Italiana in two editions in a row, after 2005 and 2006. Milan have now lost two successive Supercoppa Italiana trophies, falling short in the 2018 edition.