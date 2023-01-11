Sports

Carabao Cup 2022-23, Manchester United overcome Charlton in quarters: Stats

Jan 11, 2023

Rashford stole the show with a brace (Photo credit: Twitter/@ManUtd)

Manchester United enjoyed a 3-0 win over Charlton Athletic to reach the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup 2022-23. Antony had given United a first-half lead before the League One outfit held on as the hosts weren't too clinical in front of goal. However, substitute Marcus Rashford continued his goal-scoring spree and added a double in the 90th and 94th minutes. Here's more.

United reach the last four

Antony opened the scoring for United with a superb left-footed curler in the 21st minute. Fred, who provided the assist for Antony, saw a free-kick smash the post. In the second half, Christian Eriksen was denied by the Charlton keeper with a terrific left-hand save. Rashford stole the show with a brace. Facundo Pellistri and Casemiro provided the assists for the Englishman.

Rashford takes his tally to 15 goals this season

Rashford has raced to 15 goals in the ongoing season. His goals tally in the EFL Cup reads four, besides seven in the Premier League, one in FA Cup, and two in the UEFA Europa League. For just the third time, Rashford has scored 15-plus goals in a season for United after 2019-20 and 2020-21. Rashford has 108 goals for Manchester United in total.

Records scripted by Rashford

Since the FIFA World Cup 2022, Rashford has netted seven goals in six games across competitions for United. His tally at the club level is the best among Premier League players, with Harry Kane and Erling Haaland second (4 each). Rashford has scored in 8 consecutive home games for United, becoming the first player to do so since Wayne Rooney in March 2010.

Manchester United march on

Manchester United have won 20 games already this season in all competitions, matching the tally of a disastrous 2021-22. United have also won 8 consecutive home games in all competitions so far this season. This is the club's longest home-winning run since December 2017. Since the World Cup, United have kept five clean sheets in six games played, winning all.

Newcastle join MUFC in the last four

Newcastle United enjoyed a 2-0 win over struggling Leicester City to book a place in the EFL Cup last four. Goals from Dan Burn and Joelinton saw the Magpies seal a superb victory at home.