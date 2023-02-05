Sports

Premier League 2022-23, West Ham hold Newcastle 1-1: Stats

Written by V Shashank Feb 05, 2023

West Ham scored the equalizer before half-time (Source: Twitter/@WestHam)

West Ham United held high-flying Newcastle to a 1-1 draw at St James Park in Premier League 2022-23. Newcastle made a lightning-fast start and took a third-minute lead through Callum Wilson. The Hammers, however, drew parity through Lucas Paqueta before half-time. David Moyes' men held their guard as West Ham snatched a point from the fixture. Here are more details.

How did the match pan out?

Newcastle United found the net in the very first minute, only for VAR to disallow the effort. Sean Longstaff set up Wilson to score their opener soon. Fabian Schar almost made it 2-0 following a free-kick before Paqueta equalized from inside the six-yard box. West Ham's defense rose post-half-time, with Nayef Aguerd making a last-ditch tackle, with Lukasz Fabianski's save winning them a point.

A look at the match stats and standings

Newcastle clocked 63% possession and attempted eight shots, hitting the target twice. The Hammers had 37% possession, with 10 attempts and one shot on target. With 40 points, Newcastle are seated fourth in the Premier League 2022-23 standings (W10 D10 L1). West Ham are placed 16th with 19 points (W5 D4 L12).

Wilson attains these numbers

As per Squawka, Wilson has now scored 10 goals versus West Ham. It's the first time he has reached double figures against a team in his career. Wilson has raced to 68 goals in 186 Premier League appearances. Meanwhile, he has netted seven goals in 16 top-flight games this season.

Newcastle unlock these records

As per William Hill, Newcastle have the longest active unbeaten run in Europe's top five leagues (16 matches). The Magpies have drawn more games than any other team in the Premier League this season (10). This is the joint-most draws they've ever had after 21 games of a league campaign, along with the 1924-25 top-flight season (also 10).

Key records from the match

West Ham have only lost one of their last four matches against sides starting the day in the top three in PL (D3). The lone defeat came in an away game to current leaders Arsenal in December. Newcastle conceded their first goal in the PL since November 2022 (vs Southampton), ending a run of 572 minutes without shipping a goal in the competition.