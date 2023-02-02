Sports

T20I Tri-Series: SA Women overcome India Women in final

India Women suffered a defeat versus SA Women in the T20I Tri-Series final on Thursday at Buffalo Park in East London. In a low-scoring affair, India Women posted 109/4 in 20 overs. Harleen Deol scored 46. In response, quality bowling from the Indians kept the scoring in check. However, Chloe Tryon helped her side claim a win with a defining knock. Here's more.

How did the match pan out?

India lost Smriti Mandhana early on before Jemimah Rodrigues departed as well to keep the side reeling at 21/2. Harmanpreet Kaur and Harleen then added a 48-run stand. India scraped past the 100-run mark with the SA bowlers being impressive. Nonkululeko Mlaba claimed 2/16, while skipper Sune Luus finished with a spell of 1/22. India remained in the game but Chloe stole the show.

Key batting numbers for the Indians

Harleen smashed 46 from 56 balls, slamming four fours. She now has 245 runs at 17.50. Harmanpreet scored 21 from 22 balls, hitting two fours. She now has 2,940 runs at 28.46. Deepti Sharma remained unbeaten on 16. She has surpassed the 900-run mark (914) at a decent average of 26.11.

SA bowlers make their presence felt

Mlaba (2/16) has raced to 22 scalps at 21.86. Luus (1/22) has 49 scalps at 22.04. Ayabonga Khaka took 1/17 from 3 overs. She has claimed 40 wickets at 23.80, becoming the fifth SA bowler to take 40-plus scalps.

Indian bowlers make an impression

Deepti gave a good account of herself with the ball, finishing with 1/19 (4 overs). She now has 96 scalps. Rajeshwari Gayakwad claimed 1/25 from her four overs. She now has 58 scalps. Sneh Rana claimed 2/21 and now has 24 scalps. Renuka Singh (1/16) has also raced to 24 scalps.

Tryon smashes a 32-ball 57*; 1,000 runs for Luus

Tryon smoked a 32-ball 57*. She smashed six fours and two sixes. She has raced to 957 runs at 20.80. It's now her maiden fifty for SA in the format. Luus (12*) has surpassed 1,000 runs (1,002), becoming the sixth SA batter to do so.